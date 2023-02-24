Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,629,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,844,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

