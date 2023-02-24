Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $818,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.08. 417,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,881. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.30%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

