Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,389. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

