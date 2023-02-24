Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,595,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $11,878,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in FedEx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 520,487 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,277,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in FedEx by 121.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in FedEx by 24.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,728 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $64,693,000 after acquiring an additional 86,291 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.52. 354,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,814. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

