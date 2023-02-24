Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,522,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,401,824. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

