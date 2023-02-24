Pan American Silver Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend by an average of 47.6% per year over the last three years. Pan American Silver has a payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,817. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pan American Silver to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 8.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.