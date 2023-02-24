Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issues Earnings Results

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.
Shares of PZZA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.41. The stock had a trading volume of 283,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,661. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 88.89%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.69.
Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.
