Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issues Earnings Results

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.41. The stock had a trading volume of 283,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,661. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.69.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

