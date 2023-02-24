Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Capitalization of $872.96 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $872.96 million and $2.22 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001123 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00012545 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000144 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
