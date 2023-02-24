Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $33.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.77.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday.
PYCR stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $34.95.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 325.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 32.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.
