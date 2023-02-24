PDT Partners LLC Acquires 781 Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TORM worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TORM by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TORM by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the third quarter worth $59,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TORM by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of TORM by 50.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRMD stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. TORM plc has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of -201.77.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

