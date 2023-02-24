PDT Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,767 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 90,719 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 343.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in U.S. Silica by 60.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.88. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.54 million, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 2.64.

In other news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,950.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

