PDT Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 5,870.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,504 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,839,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 831,953 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,684,000 after purchasing an additional 511,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,631,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,631,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,725 shares of company stock worth $16,925,757. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genpact Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

G stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

