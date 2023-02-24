PDT Partners LLC Purchases 9,405 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 311.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 1.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,095,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in RLI in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $131.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.44. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

