PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NewMarket

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NewMarket Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NewMarket stock opened at $338.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.81. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $280.28 and a 52 week high of $370.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.67 and a 200-day moving average of $314.13.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

