PDT Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $52.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $74.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.756 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

