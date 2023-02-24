PDT Partners LLC Sells 33,542 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,542 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.5 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.