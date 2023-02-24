PDT Partners LLC Sells 482 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $70.44 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

