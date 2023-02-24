PDT Partners LLC Sells 5,660 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

GBX opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.74. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.80 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

