PDT Partners LLC Sells 65,022 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,570 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 65,022 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 14,776,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,303,000 after purchasing an additional 565,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,635,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,676,000 after acquiring an additional 155,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,567 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,995,000 after acquiring an additional 83,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,520,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 104,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,810,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 162,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NovaGold Resources

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 11,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $71,494.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,923.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $78,243.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,778.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 11,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $71,494.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,923.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,323 shares of company stock worth $615,850 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NG opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 33.17 and a quick ratio of 33.17. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.

NovaGold Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

