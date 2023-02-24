PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.45.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

