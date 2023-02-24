Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 6,622 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 133.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after buying an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.15 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $63.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16.

