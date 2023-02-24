Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,788 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Funko worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 447,190 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,896,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Funko by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 469.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 171,727 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FNKO opened at $11.36 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $573.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,268.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,268.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

