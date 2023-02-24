Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $649,000 Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $177.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.96 and a 200 day moving average of $180.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

