Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HQY shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.

Insider Activity

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

