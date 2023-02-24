Pentwater Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,135,843 Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,135,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,717,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned 1.48% of Resolute Forest Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RFP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE RFP traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.32. 372,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,570. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Resolute Forest Products

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $102,738.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,373.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Resolute Forest Products news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $102,738.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,373.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $231,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,443. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Resolute Forest Products

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.