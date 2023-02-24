PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.5% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $175.14. 1,072,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,844,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.94 and a 200 day moving average of $175.43. The company has a market capitalization of $241.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.