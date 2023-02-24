PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NYSE PEP traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $175.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,894. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.89. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.