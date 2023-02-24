Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $176.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Perdoceo Education updated its Q guidance to $0.55-$0.57 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.63-$1.85 EPS.

NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.69. 219,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,162. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $919.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 34,665 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

