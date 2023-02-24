Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its Q earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.63-$1.85 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,197. The firm has a market cap of $912.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $176.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,665 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.