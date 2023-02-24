Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.67

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.67 and traded as low as $26.60. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 15,196 shares traded.

Peritus High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peritus High Yield ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Peritus High Yield ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Peritus High Yield ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Peritus High Yield ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

