Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Petershill Partners Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PHLLF opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Petershill Partners has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

