Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

Shares of LON:PDL opened at GBX 77 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.80. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 72 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 139 ($1.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £149.53 million, a P/E ratio of 265.52, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.