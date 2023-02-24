PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Posts Earnings Results

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. PG&E updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.19-$1.23 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.19-$1.23 EPS.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. 6,408,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,936,531. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. PG&E has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 11,517.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

