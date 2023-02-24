PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.19-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.19-$1.23 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,583,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,161,066. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in PG&E by 11,517.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at $152,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.