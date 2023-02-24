PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Position Boosted by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PULS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 670.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS remained flat at $49.43 during trading on Friday. 366,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,312. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12.

