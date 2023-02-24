Philip Liang Purchases 12,500 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang bought 12,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $35,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 251,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,820.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 13th, Philip Liang bought 15,700 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00.
- On Friday, February 10th, Philip Liang acquired 60,480 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $185,068.80.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Philip Liang acquired 79,009 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $240,977.45.
- On Monday, February 6th, Philip Liang bought 26,811 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $81,773.55.
Vicarious Surgical Price Performance
Shares of RBOT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.81. 47,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,073. The company has a market cap of $343.86 million, a P/E ratio of 96.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $6.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 169,682 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,887,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 859,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
