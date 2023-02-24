Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 10,930 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Altice USA by 69.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,528. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Altice USA to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Altice USA in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

