Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group makes up 1.3% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,036,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,920,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,400 shares of company stock worth $18,662,036. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,962. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.51.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

