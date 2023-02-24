Piper Sandler Lowers American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The business had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

