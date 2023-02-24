Piper Sandler Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,524.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,508.85.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,426.49 on Friday. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,537.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,270.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,027.18. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.59 by $4.15. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 96.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

