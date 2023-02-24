Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Announces Earnings Results

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

PLYA stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. 3,863,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,120. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.55. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 21,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $138,731.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 402,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,555,000.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 4,829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $30,712.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,647 shares of company stock valued at $620,216. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

