PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives $11.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Trading Down 1.4 %

About PlayAGS

NYSE AGS opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Stories

