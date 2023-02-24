PlayDapp Self Reported Market Cap Hits $143.01 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $143.01 million and approximately $96.58 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

