Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Plymouth Industrial REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -214.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $21.72. 1,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Articles

