Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Waters were worth $32,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $1,359,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Waters by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 57,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WAT opened at $323.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.00.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

