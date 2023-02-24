Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 483,275 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,275 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.55% of Driven Brands worth $25,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

