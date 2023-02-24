Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $24.34 Million Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 178.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,313,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 842,378 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of R1 RCM worth $24,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

In related news, CEO Lee Rivas acquired 71,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R1 RCM Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.