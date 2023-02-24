Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $30.64 Million Stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,940 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.73% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $30,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERE. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,497,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $80,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,487,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Stories

