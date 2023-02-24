Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $25.33 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 354,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Church & Dwight as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after buying an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after buying an additional 412,271 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after acquiring an additional 405,360 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 858.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 300,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.78.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

