Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $28.67 Million in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 203,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,668,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.39% of Masimo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Masimo by 87.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Masimo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Up 0.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $166.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.25. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $176.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.